 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $345,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $345,000

Updated bungalow in great location. This charmer is in the Hillcrest Elementary School District. This home has been newly renovated to a three bedroom with two spacious bathrooms. The shower in the master is a must see. This single level offers a large family room, laundry room, dining room, and a chef's kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a floating island make this a great place to entertain or just cook a family meal. The 8000+ sq ft lot is fully fenced and has an oversized two car garage. This great property is ready for you to call it home!

View More

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News