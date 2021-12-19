3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $325,000

This completely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features modern touches and a spacious floorplan. The large kitchen with center island, new cabinetry and counter tops leaves much space for entertaining and gatherings, including an open concept living/dining area with hardwood flooring. On the main floor you will also be greeted by a large master suite with walk-in closet and master bathroom with jetted tub and double sinks. 1/2 bathroom and laundry area. Basement features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and large family room. Over-sized 2 car garage located on a large 9,278 sq ft lot. Much room to park all of the toys!