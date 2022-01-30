 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $320,000

  • Updated
Take a look at this nicely remodeled home, everything has been done for you. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large windows to let all the natural light in, main floor laundry, nice dining room area with patio doors, large unfinished basement with work area, large corner lot

