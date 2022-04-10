Welcome Home! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all on one level isn't going to last long. New roof and hot water heater installed in 2021 plus the kitchen has been recently updated so this home is move-in ready. You will appreciate all the extra room outside on the 9,000 sq ft lot for all your outdoor activities and out back is all wired and ready for a hot tub! Call your favorite agent today for a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $309,000
