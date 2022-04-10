 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $309,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $309,000

Welcome Home! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all on one level isn't going to last long. New roof and hot water heater installed in 2021 plus the kitchen has been recently updated so this home is move-in ready. You will appreciate all the extra room outside on the 9,000 sq ft lot for all your outdoor activities and out back is all wired and ready for a hot tub! Call your favorite agent today for a private showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News