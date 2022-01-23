"A house is made with walls and beams, a home is built with love and dreams"...I'm sure you have heard that saying before, and this home is the embodiment of just that, not just a house, but rather your home. Right when you drive up to this home, you will know beyond doubt that this is the warm and cozy place you have been dreaming of. Everything has been done for you so all you have to do is move in and start making happy memories. From gathering with family and friends in the basement living room for game nights, to endless hours of fun watching kiddos and fur babies play in the yard. This is one that could easily be a forever home. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus spaces, and a garage for your outdoor vehicles, this house has so much to offer! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own the home you have been waiting for.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $305,000
