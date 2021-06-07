3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $300,000

Have you been searching for the perfect home in a great area? Look no further! This split level home is comfortably placed at the end of a cul-de-sac in a desirable area. Included is a short walk to a public neighborhood park! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features: 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, living room with a wood fireplace and a dining area that invites you to a deck overlooking the spacious backyard. The basement is versatile in accommodating your needs, which provides: a family common area, a full bathroom, laundry area, a two car attached garage and walkout access to the spacious backyard completed with underground sprinklers and mature landscaping. Properties don't become available in this area often! Call today to schedule a private tour. View More