Calling all gardeners! This yard is beautifully landscaped and comes with 8 greenhouses. The gardens are planted and the food will become the new owners. It comes with the tools you need to keep it up including a roto tiller, lawn mower and weed eater. The home is open with vaulted ceilings and a newly remodeled kitchen. The basement is currently being remodeled and will be finished prior to closing. 3 bed 2 bath home that is move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
A 60-year-old Butte man with at least 10 previous drunken-driving convictions was found passed out behind the wheel of a Chevy pickup with the…
Travis Bridger Soderberg, 47, of Butte, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute meth.
To one motorist who drove by the crash Saturday night and posted a reaction on Facebook the scene suggested a “horrible accident” involving fo…
This story has been updated to account for additional COVID-19 cases added Monday.
A construction worker working underneath the 1300 block of Silver Bow Homes Monday afternoon found not a roomful of treasure but a box of dyna…
-
- 13 min to read
For 10 days, the little fire on the ridge smoldered, changing little in size. Then, like scores of others around the West, it began to grow.
Five winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.
After extensive DNA and genealogy work, Granite County authorities say they can now give a name to previously unidentified remains found in th…