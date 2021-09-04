3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $299,000

Calling all gardeners! This yard is beautifully landscaped and comes with 8 greenhouses. The gardens are planted and the food will become the new owners. It comes with the tools you need to keep it up including a roto tiller, lawn mower and weed eater. The home is open with vaulted ceilings and a newly remodeled kitchen. The basement is currently being remodeled and will be finished prior to closing. 3 bed 2 bath home that is move-in ready!