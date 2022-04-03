3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $299,000

This house feels like home from the second you walk in the door. The original wood floors are well kept, and the gas fireplace in the living room will keep you warm on cold winter nights. There are large windows bringing in tons of light, and tall ceilings. The larger bedroom is on the main right off the living room. The kitchen has painted cabinetry and a dining nook with windows all around. The fourth bedroom has been converted into an office space so that the main bedroom could have a walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms with arched ceilings, a play area and plenty of shelving. There is also a balcony from where you can see the M ad it's firework shows perfectly! The yard is very well maintained and landscaped in front & in back, with privacy fencing all around the back. There is the cutest play house, and your dogs can have their own space in the graveled dog run. The basement is accessed from inside and out, and there is alley parking as well as the garage!