3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $295,000

  • Updated
This property has it all! 3 bed, 2 bath one level with open floor plan, updated kitchen and wood fire place for additional heat source. Both bathrooms have been updated Over 5 city lots, fenced with additional parking off street for all the toys. Check out the 30x40 heated garage that was built in 2014. Natural Gas is plumbed to the garage and could easily be added to the house.

