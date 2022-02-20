Great single family home. Newly updated and remodeled with new electrical and drywall texture. Has spacious living room area on the first floor. Laundry room / mudroom located off back of the kitchen. Primary bedroom is located on the First floor. New countertops, appliances and flooring throughout the home. Full size bathroom on first floor. Two bedrooms on second floor. 3/4 bathroom on second floor. New forced air heating and water heater. New asphalt shingles to the roof. Updated windows . Landscape is a corner lot which provides plenty of parking. Backyard has mature trees and white vinyl fencing for privacy. Detached garage. This home will be finished in the next few weeks. Will update pictures as it becomes completed.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $294,000
