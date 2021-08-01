All the space you need right in the middle of town. 3 bed 2 bath home that sits on almost a third of an acre on a corner lot with mature trees and plenty of privacy. With some TLC, creative power and a new owners ingenuity, this house can become a place to call home. With a wood fireplace in the upstairs living room and a gas fireplace in the downstairs, you have plenty of heating options including the furnace. Enjoy the views of the East Ridge off the back door deck and bring the large back yard back to life for endless outdoor activities. Within walking distance from Father Sheehan Park, which is a river-side park that consists of tennis and basketball courts, a playground, gazebos, trails and much more! Other close amenities include restaurants, hotels, shopping and access to the highway is right around the corner. Call your agent today to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $290,000
