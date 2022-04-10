3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $289,900

Look no further for the perfect 3 bedroom home in the upper West side of Butte. Just a few blocks from MT Tech, St. James hospital and walking trails. This home is nicely remodeled with two full bathrooms and a single detached garage with power, all on a corner lot providing great parking. Features include 2" Styrofoam exterior insulation, underground sprinklers, new water heater 2022, good sized bedrooms, main floor laundry, skylights in the kitchen and stairway, granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floor, front entry mudroom all fenced in by the original wrought iron.