This home is located in a nice neighborhood where few homes come up. This 3 bedroom home also has a large basement that was partially finished years ago and just needs to be completed. This bright sunny home is waiting on the new owner. Some newer updated have been done over the past 10 years or less, siding, roofing, and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Selina Pankovich has purchased the building next door to the site of the former M&M bar in Uptown Butte and plans to re-open in this space while planning to move forward with a rebuild of the once iconic M&M.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
A group of tenants hopes to join a state lawsuit alleging that money from an apartment complex in Butte has been unlawfully used to pay for an American Legion Post hall, among other things.
Montana issued 59,395 deer/elk licenses to nonresidents, Skyline Sportsmen's Association finds.
The state has suspended the insurance license of Butte bail bondsman Jay Steven Hubber, who has been charged in a man’s shooting death that oc…
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…