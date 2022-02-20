 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $280,000

This home is located in a nice neighborhood where few homes come up. This 3 bedroom home also has a large basement that was partially finished years ago and just needs to be completed. This bright sunny home is waiting on the new owner. Some newer updated have been done over the past 10 years or less, siding, roofing, and more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A modified M&M to officially open in June

A modified M&M to officially open in June

Selina Pankovich has purchased the building next door to the site of the former M&M bar in Uptown Butte and plans to re-open in this space while planning to move forward with a rebuild of the once iconic M&M. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News