3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $279,950

Adorable 2-story classic charmer! Move-in condition with new paint, windows, entry floor, & lighting. Stunning all-new gourmet kitchen features 2-tone shaker cabinetry, Costa Rican teak counters, & stainless steel appliances & accents. Remodeled bath with lots of tile and light, plus entertainment-sized living & dining rooms with vintage hardwood floors. Newer furnace, pex plumbing, and wiring/elec panel. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious and interesting with potential for 2nd bath. Great curb appeal with original gingerbread trim, eyebrow window, and covered porch, then in back there’s a quaint rock wall enclosing the backyard beside the solid detached garage. This house just makes you feel good inside, do not wait on this one!