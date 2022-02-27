 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $279,950

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $279,950

Adorable 2-story classic charmer! Move-in condition with new paint, windows, entry floor, & lighting. Stunning all-new gourmet kitchen features 2-tone shaker cabinetry, Costa Rican teak counters, & stainless steel appliances & accents. Remodeled bath with lots of tile and light, plus entertainment-sized living & dining rooms with vintage hardwood floors. Newer furnace, pex plumbing, and wiring/elec panel. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious and interesting with potential for 2nd bath. Great curb appeal with original gingerbread trim, eyebrow window, and covered porch, then in back there’s a quaint rock wall enclosing the backyard beside the solid detached garage. This house just makes you feel good inside, do not wait on this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News