Charm, warmth and Beautiful stained woodwork highlight the beautiful stairway, baseboard and trim in this 2 story uptown home. 3+ Bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms and lots of charm in this lovely home. High ceilings on the main level with lots of original wood work. Large living room and dining room and 2 additional rooms that could possibly converted to more bedrooms. Lovely oak kitchen with lots of light. The upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and a large bathroom and laundry room. This home is definately worth taking a closer look.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $275,000
