 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $275,000

Charm, warmth and Beautiful stained woodwork highlight the beautiful stairway, baseboard and trim in this 2 story uptown home. 3+ Bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms and lots of charm in this lovely home. High ceilings on the main level with lots of original wood work. Large living room and dining room and 2 additional rooms that could possibly converted to more bedrooms. Lovely oak kitchen with lots of light. The upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and a large bathroom and laundry room. This home is definately worth taking a closer look.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News