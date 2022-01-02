3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $274,000

This immaculate home is ready for new owners! With 1,441 sq ft of living area this home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a living room, dining area, kitchen, main floor laundry area, custom made blinds on all windows, and a partial basement with plenty of storage. Situated on a corner lot with a private yard and detached 2 car garage. This home is a must see. Schedule a showing today!!!