 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $274,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $274,000

This immaculate home is ready for new owners! With 1,441 sq ft of living area this home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a living room, dining area, kitchen, main floor laundry area, custom made blinds on all windows, and a partial basement with plenty of storage. Situated on a corner lot with a private yard and detached 2 car garage. This home is a must see. Schedule a showing today!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

New Year's Day fire in Walkerville

Butte-Silver Bow and volunteer firefighters responded to a trailer fire Saturday afternoon in Walkerville. Occupants may have been using a wood burning stove.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News