3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $269,000

The main floor provides a spacious entry that leads to the kitchen and living room area. On the main floor you have the primary bedroom, secondary bedroom, large full size bathroom and laundry. As you move upstairs you will find even more room for your guest to stay and their own private bathroom. Outside you will see a large fully fenced in yard, a sidewalk that leads you around the home to a large one car garage and mature trees that provide excellent shade during the summer. Come and see this newly remodeled property today!