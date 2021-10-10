Incredibly well maintained one owner home with a huge yard and so much potential! This house is full of light, has three large bedrooms on the main level with a nice sized kitchen. There's a great living room with wood burning fireplace. The home is heated with radiant baseboard and has a new boiler. The basement is finished and has the most fantastic wet bar you've seen in a long time! You'll drink lots of martinis there I'm sure! The large backyard has a custom sprinkler system and is easy to drain for the long winter months. Roof is new, and this brick rancher is just calling out for some updating and a new owner to call it home!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $265,000
