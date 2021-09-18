3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $260,000

Prepare to fall head over heals in love with this adorable home! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is the most affordable single family property currently for sale in the hilcrest school disctrict. Single level home like this offer ease of living, with no trips up and down stairs to do laundry. The layout is perfect for entertaining with the dining area right off of the living room. There is plenty of natural light, and the doors leading out to the deck give the feeling of brining the outdoors in. Speaking of the outdoors, this home is situated perfectly on a tastefully landscaped large corner lot. You will spend countless evenings enjoying your deck while watching kids or fur babies play, all while the soothing sounds of the pond fill the air. This will be the place all of your friends and family want to be. Opportunities like this are hard to find in this market, and you don't want to miss out. Call to make this spectacular home yours today.