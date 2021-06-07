3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $260,000

There are certain qualities in a craftsman style home that simply can't be duplicated and this property has them all! It's rare to find a craftsman that doesn't have a covered front porch, and this one will not disappoint. It will be the ideal place for cool summer evening chats with loved ones, while watching the day slowly fade away. When it's time to turn in, you will be greeted with a stunning paned glass door. Upon entering your new home the warmth of the original wood work will be soothing to the soul. Light a fire and let the comfort and charm surround you. The staircase up to the bedrooms welcomes you to relax. You will not be disappointed in the quality and care that was put into the construction of this home. And the previous owners are excited for this home's new chapter. Come check out this amazing property before it's gone. View More