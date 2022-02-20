Need some room but don't want to deal with a commute? This might be the perfect property - 1.24 acres all fenced located blocks from stores, restaurants and shopping. Bungalow house with 2 bedrooms on the main and finished attic space for additional bedroom or office. Detached double car garage and beautiful mature trees.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $259,000
