 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $250,000

Beautiful Victorian home on the upper west side, that's been updated and move in ready. Open concept living on the main level. Huge master bedroom on the top floor with stunning views to the East, West & South. The yard is great for entertaining and has space for pets and feels private. Off street parking in the back, and room to build a nice garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News