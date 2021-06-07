3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $247,000

Look at this move in ready like new... charming home. 3 bedr. 1 bath with an oversized 2 car garage. This home has been renovated from through out! Floor plan, flooring, electrical, plumbing, heating, windows, roof, siding, interior paint, bathroom, and more. The covered patio let you relax and enjoy a BBQ or just enjoy a quiet evening. You can see the Highlands and East Ridge from you front patio that has an build in fire pit. The oversize garage has plenty of room for 2 cars and space to work in. There is a storage shed that is tucked away should you need more room. This is a must see home that offers much to a new homeowner. Call you favorite Realtor today for a showing. View More