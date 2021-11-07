3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $245,000

Attractive, single-level floor plan creates a warm, welcoming interior that is awash with natural light and features a separate dining room and a flow-through living/dining area. Designed for gatherings and casual entertaining, this spacious beautifully renovated kitchen will surprise you with upgraded countertops and cabinets. The main bathroom was recently updated and comes equipped with a tiled shower and vinyl flooring. You'll enjoy being in the relaxing backyard which boasts a large deck, beautifully manicured lawn and well-established trees and flowers for your own backyard oasis. A gorgeous sanctuary year-round. The corner lot affords spacious parking. Easily accessible to restaurants, grocery stores, and local shops. Every convenience is just minutes away. Keep your vehicles clean and dry with a large double car detached garage. A rare opportunity. See this one quickly or miss a great home.