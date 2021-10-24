Charming and historic remodeled 3 bedroom home. All new stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop, flooring, counters, gas furnace, water tank, bath vanities, & refinished original clawfoot tub. Updated wiring, plumbing, vinyl windows, & roof, accented perfectly with sharp new copper gutters. Great floorplan with huge kitchen, baths on both floors, & unfinished walkout basement, plus laundry on the main level. Walking distance to all things uptown, yet feels super private when in the back yard with a new fence and massive (and rare!) three car detached garage. Basement has tons of storage space as well as a small semi-finished room that could be used as an office. The original garage door is still installed under the home, and could be made into storage for yard equipment or a great covered porch area! Originally built by William Thompson (Butte Mayor 1895-1897), this home is ready for its next 100 years as part of Uptown's Renaissance. Don't wait to make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $239,950
