Did someone say NEW? This adorable three bed 1 bath home is boasting new updates throughout. New roof 4 years ago, new windows 3 years ago, all new plumbing in the recently remodeled bathroom and kitchen! New flooring and sheet rock have been redone in most rooms in the home plus new paint. The light fixtures have been updated and much more! I can't forget the outside. Enjoy back yard BBQ's with all the room you could want! This home sits on just over 7,000 sq ft and is situated perfectly for front and back yard projects. Plus all the storage you need in the over-sized attached 1 car garage. This is a MUST SEE if you are wanting a move in ready home at a great price! *Photographer will be there 1-24 for pictures after sellers are completed with remodeling.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $229,900
