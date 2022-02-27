 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $220,000

Take a look at this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Historic Uptown Butte. This home has so many cute and unique details with a newly fenced private yard. The floor plan is perfect for this home and flows right to the back door where you can walk out to the wrap around deck and enjoy sunshine all day long. Call your favorite agent today to schedule a private viewing of this property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News