Completely remodeled one level 3 bedroom 2 bath house on the flats that sits on a huge lot with privacy hedges all around! Tons of room for recreational toys with an oversized 2 car garage and off street parking in the alley. Beautiful kitchen with all new appliances, including a gas range and butcher block counter tops. New washer and dryer are also included. Master bedroom with bathroom. All new windows, doors, electrical, plumbing, roof, siding, furnace, hot water tank. New walls with blown in insulation including the attic. And original hard wood floors in addition to new flooring throughout the house! This amazing property won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $220,000
