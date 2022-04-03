3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $215,000

This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, open dining/living room area located downtown, on the west side in the Boulevard neighborhood! Big picture windows allow daylight to shine in and a great view of uptown Butte! This home sits on the corner lot where you can enjoy your evenings in the nice covered patio area with an oversized 2-car garage! Lots of room for improvements and your very own special touches! Don't wait, get your showing scheduled today!