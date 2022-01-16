 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $214,900

Come see this wonderful three-bedroom home. Up the steps you will find a fenced in yard with a large front porch. Inside you will see new flooring throughout the home, with a large living room and dining area. The kitchen leads off to the first bedroom. Off the back of the kitchen, you will find the laundry area that leads to the full-size bathroom and two large bedrooms which make a great area for guests or an office. On the outside you will find a large patio for entertaining, or relaxing and a spacious one car detached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News