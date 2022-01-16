3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $214,900

Come see this wonderful three-bedroom home. Up the steps you will find a fenced in yard with a large front porch. Inside you will see new flooring throughout the home, with a large living room and dining area. The kitchen leads off to the first bedroom. Off the back of the kitchen, you will find the laundry area that leads to the full-size bathroom and two large bedrooms which make a great area for guests or an office. On the outside you will find a large patio for entertaining, or relaxing and a spacious one car detached garage.