Here is your chance to be part of the Butte History. Joseph Corby a Hoisting Engineer lived in this home from 1900 to 1913. In 1907 he was elected Mayor of Butte. It has not lost its charm with its unique features. The deck provides a great view to the south and the trees provide shade and a peaceful feeling to relax or have a BBQ. It comes with an extra lot to the south which has the potential for a much larger yard, garden, storage and more. The home has had many updates and it has a cozy friendly feeling. Best option for financing is Cash or conventional. Call you agent today to see this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $209,000
