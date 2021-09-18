 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $205,000

Hard to find one level living 3 b/r home in great area. Cozy living room with fireplace. State of the art walk -in bathtub and shower. 3 car garage with electric openers and overhead heater, deck, underground sprinkling system.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News