A block from St. James Hospital sits this gem with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has main floor laundry with a huge family room that is great for entertaining. Has an attached garage and a pellet stove. It is walking distance to uptown Butte, Montana Tech and both High Schools. Perfect for a family or investor.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an unusual move, a judge on Wednesday tossed out an entire plea deal for a woman accused of providing marijuana to a teenage boy while livi…
A domestic altercation involving a vehicle reportedly caused a fatality Sunday evening in Whitehall. Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle …
Margie Thompson, who made an enormous impact on Butte and Montana with decades of public-service work but also found the time to help run a bu…
Philip Charles Sundberg, 44, of Anaconda is an inmate at the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center after an alleged drive-by shooting of six ro…
The ninth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Butte police reports
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday confirmed another fatality related to the COVID-19 virus. The death is the county’s 88th sin…
Bradley John Connors, 39, of Anaconda is incarcerated in the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center for felony assault with a weapon, felony par…
Murdoch’s is coming to Anaconda.
Terry Joseph Jette, 56, of Anaconda appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto in Missoula on indictments of attempted …