3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $200,000

Come and see this gem. Over-sized, two-car garage with shop is heated and insulated. The garage is also wired with 220V. Step inside the comfortable single-floor-ranch to find easy living. Kitchen, dining area, and living room offer an open feel. Picture windows welcome an abundance of natural light. Bedrooms have larger closets. Added touches of shelving, glass door knobs, laundry shoot from bath to basement, wood floors, newer windows, etc. display the care and attention put into this home. Additional space in the basement includes half bath, non-conforming bedroom, common area and bonus room. Corner lot gives way to coveted parking space. Don’t miss out, see it today. New carpet in living room and main floor bedrooms with hardwood floors underneath. View More

