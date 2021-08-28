 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $200,000

Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with double car garage and large fenced yard. Hardwood in dining/living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Third bedroom is located in basement.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News