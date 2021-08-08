This cozy home just got a brand new roof, and is ready to sell!! Have you been in love with the character and charm of west side homes, but NOT in love with the prices in that area? Do I have the perfect home for you!! This property is the ideal investment property with proximity to Montana Tech and St James Hospital (think traveling medical professionals). Or if you are looking for a home to make your own, this is the perfect spot for you. The main floor features 2 bedroom and upstairs there is a bedroom, plus bonus room. Main floor laundry means ease and convenience. Located in the west elementary area, it is ideal for a growing family. Location makes this a great spot for all those that love the festivals and activates of uptown Butte. This is home is a true gem. Come take a look today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $196,000
