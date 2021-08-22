Are you looking for a new home? Take a look at 1677 Grand Ave. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 bonus rooms, an indoor hot tub room and an attached single car garage. Located in the center of town, it is just minutes from shops, restaurants, and parks. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $189,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an unusual move, a judge on Wednesday tossed out an entire plea deal for a woman accused of providing marijuana to a teenage boy while livi…
A domestic altercation involving a vehicle reportedly caused a fatality Sunday evening in Whitehall. Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle …
Philip Charles Sundberg, 44, of Anaconda is an inmate at the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center after an alleged drive-by shooting of six ro…
Margie Thompson, who made an enormous impact on Butte and Montana with decades of public-service work but also found the time to help run a bu…
The ninth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Butte police reports
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday confirmed another fatality related to the COVID-19 virus. The death is the county’s 88th sin…
Bradley John Connors, 39, of Anaconda is incarcerated in the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center for felony assault with a weapon, felony par…
Murdoch’s is coming to Anaconda.
Terry Joseph Jette, 56, of Anaconda appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto in Missoula on indictments of attempted …