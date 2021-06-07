 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $189,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $189,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $189,000

This charming little home is centrally located in the middle of town! This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & laundry on the main floor, with a non-conforming room in the partially finished basement! This could be the perfect little investment property or comfortable place for anyone to call home! Even more of a bonus to this charmer, there is a single car detached garage in the back! This one wont last long! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News