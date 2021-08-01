This charming 3 bedroom home sits centrally in the middle of town, convenient & not far from all amenities of town! A big lot surrounded with neatly trimmed hedges enhance privacy, even right in the middle of town! The little 2 car garage sits perfectly in the northeast corner of the lot, with a straight shot right to the back door! This home features an amazing little south facing sun room for anyone to enjoy and an unfinished basement to add your own personal touches! Don't stress about the lawn, underground sprinklers are already installed and working! Contact me or your realtor for a private showing of this little beauty today!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $189,000
