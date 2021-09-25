 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $185,000

Well maintained and with gorgeous hardwood floors! This cute house with a nice front yard and oversized two car garage could be a great first home or rental. With the walk out basement and bathroom downstairs, a little work adding a kitchen could make a second unit for income potential while you live upstairs! The main level has two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and an efficient kitchen. With tons of light throughout, this home is ready for you to call it yours (or your renters!)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News