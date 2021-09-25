3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $185,000

Well maintained and with gorgeous hardwood floors! This cute house with a nice front yard and oversized two car garage could be a great first home or rental. With the walk out basement and bathroom downstairs, a little work adding a kitchen could make a second unit for income potential while you live upstairs! The main level has two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and an efficient kitchen. With tons of light throughout, this home is ready for you to call it yours (or your renters!)