Enjoy the views of Butte from this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home! This home includes a living room, kitchen, unfinished partial basement, and is situated on a 2,091 sq ft corner lot with a detached 2 car garage. Private backyard to enjoy bbq's with family and friends. Schedule an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $185,000
-
- Updated
