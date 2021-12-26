3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $165,000

Two single family properties with detached single car garage with solid rental history. The front unit (#1) has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and garage access. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and metal roof along with eat in kitchen and washer and dryer hook ups. The back unit (#2) has one bedroom, one bathroom with living room and eat in kitchen, along with extra room for storage. Both tenants are currently month to month. Live in one unit and rent the other.