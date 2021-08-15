3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $145,000

If you have been looking for an affordable option, to set down roots, and have a place to call your own, have I got a great home for you! This 3 bedroom 1 bath house is the one you have been hoping for. The open concept living/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining, and main floor laundry offers ease of use. It's proximity to Montana Tech makes it a great option for a student. And it is near walking trails, which is great for a family or anyone with fur babies. There is an additional garage under the home that offers tons of storage space. This is a spectacular buy! Come check it out today!!