Don't be fooled by the size, this sweet little house has been a great home to a family of 5 for years and now it's time for them to move on! Inside you'll appreciate the convenience of main level living, new kitchen flooring, tiled look backsplash and gas range. Enjoy the private covered patio and easy to care for fenced yard. This low maintenance lot offers a large single car garage with a tuck under "shop/storage" area great for all your extra storage needs. One bedroom is non conforming/no closet. The basement houses the water heater, the 2 heat sources and has 2 additional good sized rooms great for extra storage. Call your real estate professional today and schedule an appointment to view this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $120,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte-Silver Bow and volunteer firefighters responded to a trailer fire Saturday afternoon in Walkerville. Occupants may have been using a wood burning stove.
A woman was shot in the arm during an altercation with law enforcement late Tuesday night in Deer Lodge.
An attempted sexual assault allegedly occurred Thursday night at the Silver Bow Homes.
Butte's 2021 upsides found traction in Uptown.
Firefighters faced sub-freezing temperatures that caused their equipment to ice up Wednesday morning as they battled a fire at a four-unit apartment building in Ennis, Madison County officials said.
Law enforcement agencies around Montana say following a generation of medical marijuana, they’re prepared for cannabis-centered interactions with the public.
Brent Vigen recognized the dynamic potential of Tommy Mellott. For MSU’s head coach, channeling Mellott’s skill set was the challenge.
An intruder suffered a gunshot wound after trying to break into the home of an off-duty Great Falls Police officer, the police department said.