3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $105,000

Are you looking for an affordable home to make your own? Maybe an investment property to add to your portfolio? Look no further! 23 Wells St is set up perfectly for all your real estate dreams. Convert into a duplex with separate access to both floors and plumbing upstairs and downstairs! Did I mention this property comes with THREE neighboring lots for all the room you need while still having the luxury of being in town. Utilize the pellet stove on the top floor to keep heating bills down.. but also take into account the gas stove in the living room as well to keep you extra toasty in the winter. Owners have started updating the top floor with new flooring and walls/paint in the living room. Call your real estate professional today and schedule a private showing.