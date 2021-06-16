 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $100,000

Charming Craftsman home with great space. On the main level there is a nice sized living room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath and laundry. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms, and a half bath. Enjoy the covered front porch and fenced yard for pets.

