Charming Craftsman home with great space. On the main level there is a nice sized living room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath and laundry. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms, and a half bath. Enjoy the covered front porch and fenced yard for pets.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say a woman was fatally stabbed around noon Saturday at a residence in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue.
Police say the victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Butte on Saturday had been in town about two weeks after coming here from Colorado.
Butte police reports
Former Butte Rescue Mission Director Rocky Lyons has filed a federal lawsuit against a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for allegedly arresti…
Butte police reports
A woman says she got into a heated argument with an older boyfriend she lived with in Dillon before she strangled him to death with a rope in …
At around 3 a.m. Sunday, Kyle Spencer Fleshman, 28, of Spokane, Washington allegedly began acting strangely in the lobby of the Super 8 Motel.…
The Willow Creek Fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon 6 miles southwest of Three Forks was human-caused, according to the Jefferson County Sh…
-
- 7 min to read
After decades of off-limits status, parts of the tranquil and pristine Basin Creek Reservoir tucked in the foothills of the Highlands south of…