 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,290,000

Imagine laying in your room and listening to the breeze flow through the trees and the elk bugle in your backyard. This luxury property features 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with high end fixtures. After, making your coffee at the coffee bar you can step out onto the custom concrete patio, enjoy your coffee and watch the sun rise on your 55.29 acres of property. Additional features include custom pine and alder cabinets, custom five burner cook top and a very spacious floor plan for all your entertaining needs. The guest house features one bedroom and one bathroom, and a loft being used as a bedroom currently and a very sizeable floor plan so your guests can relax and unwind. The outdoor surroundings of this home include a pond where you can sit back and watch wildlife. Click for more

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butte woman reported missing

Butte woman reported missing

Zella Johnston Dennis, a 61-year-old white woman, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 280 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News