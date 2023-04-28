Remarks: Imagine laying in your room and listening to the breeze flow through the trees and the elk bugle in your backyard. This luxury property features 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with high end fixtures. After, making your coffee at the coffee bar you can step out onto the custom concrete patio, enjoy your coffee and watch the sun rise on your 55.29 acres of property. Additional features include custom pine and alder cabinets, custom five burner cook top and a very spacious floor plan for all your entertaining needs. The guest house features one bedroom and one bathroom, and a loft being used as a bedroom currently and a very sizeable floor plan so your guests can relax and unwind. The outdoor surroundings of this home include a pond where you can sit back and watch wildlife. Click for more
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prosecutors say a woman embezzled thousands of dollars from a Butte business then moved to Texas.
Police arrest Butte man they say is known for ducking into women's restrooms when officers walk through casinos.
Police say a woman was found dead off of Highway 1 in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County but it appears she might have died by suicide.
The historic donation will establish the Lance Scholars program, an endowed Energy Chair, and provide a leadership investment to Digger Athletics.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.