This To-Be-Built, semi-custom home, is designed with a mountain-modern vibe. This home will utilize materials that boast energy efficiency & quality construction. This to-be-built home will be located minutes from Georgetown Lake, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, Anaconda Country Club & Discovery Ski Area. This home features three spacious floors near the Jack Nicklaus Old Works Golf Course & Warm Springs Creek. Inside the covered patio entrance you’ll find an open-floor plan, featuring a living & dining room & a kitchen with a large island. The main floor hosts a covered patio, perfect for extra outdoor living space. Downstairs, you'll find a full-unfinished basement. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a bathroom & a separate laundry room. You'll also find the primary suite, complete with a private covered deck. Outside the home are sweeping views of the surrounding mountains & an attached two car garage. Home Is To Be Built.