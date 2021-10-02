3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $550,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 20+ acres with a year-round creek & pond, is the perfect oasis. The home feels private, without being too remote and the off-grid system, with 2 solar arrays, a wind turbine, & a newer 12k propane generator, eliminates many of the usual sacrifices. The deck offers expansive views of Mount Haggin WMA & below deer, moose, elk & more may be spotted drinking from the pond. The home features a spacious kitchen, living room & large den, part of which could be made into a 4th bedroom. There are two, 2 car garages with plenty of room for all your toys. Tens of thousands of acres of public land, teaming with wildlife, is practically out your back door. Minutes to Anaconda, the Big Hole River, Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski, Old Works Golf and so much more.