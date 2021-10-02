This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 20+ acres with a year-round creek & pond, is the perfect oasis. The home feels private, without being too remote and the off-grid system, with 2 solar arrays, a wind turbine, & a newer 12k propane generator, eliminates many of the usual sacrifices. The deck offers expansive views of Mount Haggin WMA & below deer, moose, elk & more may be spotted drinking from the pond. The home features a spacious kitchen, living room & large den, part of which could be made into a 4th bedroom. There are two, 2 car garages with plenty of room for all your toys. Tens of thousands of acres of public land, teaming with wildlife, is practically out your back door. Minutes to Anaconda, the Big Hole River, Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski, Old Works Golf and so much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twelve candidates have been named homecoming royalty for Butte High School.
Prosecutors say a 53-year-old Butte man with eight previous DUI convictions was under the influence of drugs or alcohol once again when a Mont…
Couy Griffin mined his preaching background Friday night when he proclaimed to the pro-Trump crowd that he believes the former president is anointed by God.
Butte-Silver Bow County recorded a sobering increase in coronavirus cases Wednesday and recent numbers compare to November 2020, when the city…
MISSOULA — U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced two Butte men this week on methamphetamine-related charges.
This story has been updated with additional historical details.
Butte police reports
The 2021 Butte High School homecoming queens are Jordyn Bolton and Saylor Allen. Homecoming king is Max Demarais.
A Butte man who faced attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting another man in the hand while trying to steal a car has pleaded guilty…